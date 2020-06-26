David Beckham has paid his mum Sandra an emotional tribute in honour of her 71st birthday on Friday, as well as sharing a series of sweet throwback snaps of them together. One of the photos included a black-and-white picture of himself as a child, with his mother holding his then-baby sister, Lynne Georgina, in her arms.

"Happy Birthday to the most amazing mum and nanny, we love you so much and have the most amazing day @sandra_beckham49," he wrote in the caption.

The star's celebrity friends also rushed to send their well wishes, with Gordon Ramsay writing: "Happy Birthday Sandra lots of love from all the Ramsay's." Both Gary and Phil Neville added a string of red heart emojis, while Dave Gardner remarked: "Happyyyyyyyy Birthdayyyyyyy @sandra_beckham49." Robbie Keane also commented: "Happy birthday Sandra."

Meanwhile, over the past few months, David and his wife Victoria as well as their three youngest children Harper, Romeo and Cruz have been self-isolating at their beautiful Cotswolds home. They have been regularly sharing glimpses of their country walks and outdoor lifestyle.

Earlier this week, David unveiled his latest home DIY project - in which he has been building beehives to make honey! When he first announced the venture at the family's country home, his wife Victoria posted a video of him hard at work and said, "David decided to start building beehives. Is that your new project darling?"

To which David replied: "You'll be very happy when we have our own honey." It comes as no surprise that the idea has already started to attract wildlife, since their home in the Cotswolds is surrounded by two acres of land and has its very own apple orchard.

