Victoria Beckham has expressed her sadness over not being able to celebrate her dad Tony's birthday in person. The fashion designer, who is self-isolating with husband David in the Cotswolds, took to her Instagram page on Monday to share a montage of throwback photos with her father – including a variety from her childhood. "Happy birthday daddy," she wrote alongside the post, which had Stevie Wonder's Sir Duke playing in the background. "Playing your favourite Stevie song just for you today."

Sharing her heartache, Victoria added: "I cannot wait to celebrate with you in person when lockdown is over. You are the most incredible father, grandfather, husband and friend. We all love you so so much xx." In another post, the former Spice Girls star revealed that her father was musically talented. "Introducing the real star of the family," she said. "My father was in a band! The Soniks. These pictures are everything. I couldn't love you anymore! Happy birthday!! Xxx."

The birthday celebrations come one month after Victoria confessed just how much she was missing both of her parents as they remain in lockdown in separate places across the UK. Uploading their bittersweet text exchange, Victoria said in her message: "How are you both feeling today? Love you." To which, they replied with GIFs of themselves with their thumbs up and, "great thanks".

Alongside the screenshot, Victoria told her followers: "Little texts mean so much right now x. Send someone you love a message and tell them how much you care for them. Miss you so much mum and dad x." Victoria is currently residing in her Cotswolds home with David and their three youngest children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. The couple's eldest son Brooklyn is in lockdown in the US with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

