Brooke Vincent is comforting her boyfriend Kean Bryan after he shared the devastating news that his mother passed away on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Sheffield United defender – who shares eight-month-old son Mexx with the Corrie actress – shared a sweet black and white image of himself and his mum as he broke the news of her passing.

Kean Bryan's mum passed away on Thursday

Alongside the beautiful snap, the 23-year-old posted a heartbreaking message, which read: "Yesterday we said our goodbyes to my beautiful Mum. I am so thankful for everything you have done for our family.

"I am the man I am today because of you. I know our time was cut short but I am happy you’re now at peace. I promise to make you proud and look after our family. Fly high Mum, I love you." Although she has yet to pay a tribute herself, Brooke showed her support for her boyfriend by posting a gold heart emoji underneath his announcement.

Brooke Vincent and Kean Bryan welcomed son Mexx in 2019

Fans, Kean's teammates and even Brooke's co-stars were quick to send their condolences. Sacha Parkinson - who played Brooke's on-screen girlfriend Sian Powers in Corrie wrote: "Kean I am so unbelievably sorry to hear this I'm sending you so much love." With many others simply posting heart emojis.

The actress and her footballer beau have been together since summer 2016 after being introduced by mutual friends. They welcomed their son Mexx in October 2019. Sharing an image of his fingers on Instagram, Brooke wrote: "On Wednesday 23rd October at 8.14am Our Baby Boy Arrived. Mexx S J Bryan, you complete us."

Brooke has been on maternity leave since August 2019 and recently admitted she is "not sure" when she will return to the famous cobbles. When asked when she plans to head back to the ITV soap, she responded: "I'm not too sure yet, as I didn't take typical maternity... I've been on Corrie since I was 11 so it's nice to have some time to be with my new baby and in our new home before going back. Hopefully not too long though."

