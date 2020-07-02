Elizabeth Hurley looks upbeat as she returns to social media following Steve Bing's death Steve Bing tragically passed away on 22 June

Elizabeth Hurley returned to social media on Wednesday, a little over a week after the tragic death of her son Damian's father, Steve Bing.

The mother-of-one posted a new picture on her Instagram Stories, which shows her looking upbeat. The 55-year-old can be seen in her country home garden showing off three potatoes which she had just picked. Elizabeth can be seen smiling to the camera, looking proud of her crops.

Elizabeth proudly showed of her first potatoes

"My first potatoes. #lockdownlife," she wrote across the image.

Steve Bing, Damian's father, passed away on 22 June. Taking to her Instagram page last Tuesday, just hours after the sad news was announced, the actress posted a series of throwback pictures with the late film producer as she expressed her sadness.

"I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us," she wrote. "It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter."

Elizabeth concluded her message: "In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son's 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages."

The 55-year-old paid a loving tribute to her former partner Steve Bing

The former couple's son Damian also penned a heartfelt message, writing: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news. I'm trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness." He added: "This is a very strange and confusing time and I'm immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."

Elizabeth and Damian are currently self-isolating at their Herefordshire country home with seven other people, something she exclusively revealed to HELLO! back in April.