The apple doesn't fall far from the tree in Elizabeth Hurley's family! The 54-year-old model took to Instagram at the weekend to share a rare photo in celebration of her mum Angela's 80th birthday. The snapshot shows mother and daughter posing in the garden with their arms wrapped around each other. Elizabeth is showcasing her enviable figure in a pair of denim shorts and a pink cropped top. Her mum, meanwhile, looks incredibly youthful in a stylish orange and pink kaftan that perfectly complements Elizabeth's outfit. "Happy 80th Birthday, to my glorious Mummy #lockdownbirthday #stayhome #bestmama," the star captioned her snapshot.

Elizabeth wasn't the only one to share a sweet birthday message for Angela. The star's only child, 18-year-old Damian Hurley, shared a lovely photo showing him posing in the garden with his grandmother, writing: "Happy birthday to my best friend in the world! 80 has NEVER looked this good. I love you Grandma xxx."

Damian has certainly inherited the Hurley family's good genes. The model bears an uncanny resemblance to his famous mother, so much so they could be twins! In February this year, Damian shared a selfie showing him looking the spitting image of Elizabeth, with piercing blue eyes, long brunette locks and that trademark Hurley pout. Captioning the pic, he wrote: "Wrapped up tight against storm Ciara."

Elizabeth's son Damian also celebrated his grandmother's birthday

Damian and his mum are famously close, and in a joint interview with YOU, Liz said he loved being on movie sets with her growing up: "I took off the first eight years of his life from acting so I could be at home with Damian but it transpires that being on set is where he’s happiest. He loves reading scripts, running through everyone’s lines and soaking it all up."

Elizabeth is currently self-isolating at her country home in Herefordshire with eight people, including Damian and her widowed mother. "We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons," she told HELLO! in an exclusive interview. "There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems. I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

Elizabeth also said she has divided up family tasks, even drawing up a written plan. "We've all got designated jobs, which I couldn't resist putting on a colour-coded Excel sheet. I'm in charge of meal planning, food shopping and laundry. If it weren't for the fact that we're terrified of losing loved ones, we're actually quite happy cocooned up together. The TV isn't allowed to be turned on until 6pm so we don't turn into couch potatoes."