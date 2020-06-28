Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian posts heartbreaking update after father's death

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian has taken to Instagram once again, following the death of his father Steve Bing, to thank friends and fans for their "overwhelming kindness".

Sharing a picture of himself posing in front of several vases full of gorgeous white flowers, he wrote: "I'd like to thank you all again for your overwhelming kindness over the past few days. Your love and support has helped me greatly during this challenging time."

Elizabeth posted a beautiful tribute to Steve after his passing

Last week, after news of Steve's tragic death broke, Elizabeth's only son shared a picture of a gorgeous sunset and penned a heartfelt message in which he revealed it was a "very strange and confusing time" for him.

Damian, who had never met his father, wrote: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news. I'm trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I'm immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."

Despite not having met him, a day after his passing, Elizabeth took to social media to share some personal snaps of her and Steve together taken during their brief relationship and revealed that they had last spoken on Damian's 18th birthday.

The film producer was 55 years old when he passed away

"I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us," she wrote. "It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter."

Elizabeth, 55, concluded her message: "In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son's 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages."