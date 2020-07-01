Elizabeth Hurley stuns fans with bikini photo The post comes shortly after Steve Bing passed away

Elizabeth Hurley has returned to social media following the tragic death of her former partner Steve Bing in June.

The actress and model – who shares son Damian, 18, with the late film producer – delighted fans with a gorgeous bikini photo posted to her beach clothing company's Instagram account, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Many fans were blown away by the image, with one commenting: "You make everything look stunning and breathtaking." While another added: "Ageless beauty."

In memoriam: celebrities who have passed away in 2020

Elizabeth Hurley stunned fans with her bikini snap

It appears the stunning snap, which shows the 55-year-old posing on a beach with her hands in the air, was taken before news of Steve's death was announced. The late star died after falling from the 27th floor of his LA apartment building last month.

While it appears to be a promotional image for her swimwear line, it's the first time Elizabeth has been active on social media since she paid a heartfelt tribute to Steve. Just hours after the sad news was announced last Tuesday, the actress posted a series of throwback pictures with Steve as she expressed her sadness.

"I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us," she wrote. "It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter."

Elizabeth Hurley paid tribute to her ex Steve Bing

READ: Elizabeth Hurley reveals she is self-isolating in her country home with eight others

She concluded: "In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son's 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages."

The former couple's son Damian also penned a heartfelt message, writing: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news. I'm trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness."

He added: "This is a very strange and confusing time and I'm immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.