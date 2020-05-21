Elizabeth Hurley, 54, delights fans with bikini workout The model and actress is currently self-isolating at her country home in Herefordshire

Elizabeth Hurley has shown fans how she is keeping fit whilst self-isolating with family and friends at her country home in Herefordshire.

Taking to Instagram on the hottest day of the year, the mother-of-one uploaded a short clip of herself exercising in her bikini.

"Everyday I try and do a few arm exercises," she tells the camera whilst holding a pink dumbbell in each hand.

Her video was well received by her celebrity friends, with Trinny Woodall commenting: "Utterly gorgeous!" Whilst Joan Collins wrote: "Body of a 22-year-old!" A fan added: "Oh wow, what a figure!"

Elizabeth, 55, has previously spoken out about her trim figure, revealing that her health "secret" is really a combination of three small things: "Making more time for exercise, eating nutritious foods, and taking the time to do relaxing activities."

The actress seems to be having a great time whilst being on lockdown, updating her fans with her daily shenanigans via Instagram. The model and swimsuit designer is staying at her country house with eight family members and friends, including her son Damian and widowed mother Angela.

Elizabeth showed off how she is keeping fit during lockdown

"We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons," she told HELLO! in an exclusive interview last month. "There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems. I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

Elizabeth says she has been organized with dividing up family tasks, even drawing up a written plan. "We've all got designated jobs, which I couldn't resist putting on a colour-coded Excel sheet. I'm in charge of meal planning, food shopping and laundry. If it weren't for the fact that we're terrified of losing loved ones, we're actually quite happy cocooned up together. The TV isn't allowed to be turned on until 6pm so we don't turn into couch potatoes."