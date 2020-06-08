Piers Morgan made sure he marked his mother's 76th birthday with a sweet tribute. Taking to his Instagram page on Monday morning, the broadcaster shared a rare throwback snap of his mum posing alongside Hollywood star Sean Penn! "Happy Birthday to my fabulous mother. I've put her through a lot of stress but to make up for it, I make sure she meets a lot of movie stars," he teased in the caption.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan gets told off by mum during IKEA debate

The loving post comes just moments after Piers made a quip about not spending the day with her on Good Morning Britain. Fans were quick to comment on the post – with many talking about the mother-and-son duo's uncanny resemblance. "Wow. She looks like she could be your sister," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "Aww you look just like her - happy birthday Piers' mumma." A third person said: "Piers, your mother looks fabulous and so young. Birthday wishes to your mother."

The GMB star shared this rare photo of his mum on her birthday

Piers is currently self-isolating with his wife Celia at their townhouse in west London, having decided to move there with their daughter Elise before lockdown. The presenter explained his decision in April, revealing that he had lent his Surrey home to his parents. "I'm in London with no pool, and a very small garden," he told a fan that challenged him on Twitter. "I've lent my LA home to a friend who had a very small one. And my parents are self-isolating at our Sussex home. Hope this helps with your concerns, which have nothing to do with someone's ability to observe simple rules."

Last month, Piers admitted that he wanted to reunite with his parents - however, it seems the feeling is not mutual. "He's having the time of his life," Piers said of his father. "No one is bothering him, he is in a big beautiful home with a lovely garden, doing his gardening. No one is bothering him, he is having a nice bottle of wine every night. He is having the best of lives," he jokingly added.