Piers Morgan is known for his strong opinions, but he might just have shared his most divisive one yet! Taking to Instagram, the Good Morning Britain host posted a photo of a fox that had appeared outside his house and revealed that he had changed his opinion about the wild species of animal as a result of lockdown.

The dad-of-four captioned the beautiful image: "Of all the many unprecedented things in this crisis, one of the most startling for me is that I’m starting to really like foxes. They’re quite fascinating & beautiful creatures. Got up at 5 am to write today, and saw this one out of my office window, standing completely still and imperious. Magnificent." Piers' fans, however, had a range of reactions to his post.

Some vehemently disagreed with him, commenting: "Not when they go through the rubbish sacks and run off with my next-door neighbours' chicken," "Definitely not my favourite," and: "Not when they scream outside at 2 in the morning." Many were quick to agree with the star, though.

Piers shared the behind-the-scenes photo to Instagram

Their responses included: "Piers, they are lovely animals who are just trying [to] survive," "We can learn so much from animals... they give pure love which is what this planet needs," and: "My sister has a whole family at the bottom of her garden. She feeds them every night. It’s lovely watching the babies all rolling around."

The 55-year-old is unlikely to be fazed by having kicked off another controversy, as he has a good sense of humour about himself. On Friday, he even shared a video to his Instagram that showed him falling off a chair while participating in the Paddy Power Golf Shootout.

The hilarious clip showed Piers flip backwards from the seat, as his friend, retired cricketer Freddie Flintoff, failed to hide his amusement. The star captioned the video: "To everyone desperate for some 'positive' news, here's me falling off a chair today. Hope you enjoy it as much as @flintoff11 did."

