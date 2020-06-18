Piers Morgan fans notice cheeky detail after he shares rare photo of son Stanley The Good Morning Britain host paid tribute to his second child

Piers Morgan made sure he marked his second eldest son Stanley's 23rd birthday with a sweet tribute. Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, the Good Morning Britain host shared a rare childhood snap of the pair.

MORE: Piers Morgan has fans in stitches with entertaining photo of his sons

However, rather than commenting on the cuteness overload, many were quick to point out the six empty bottles of red wine. "Happy 23rd Birthday @stanley.morgan - a natural-born performer," wrote the doting father alongside a snap of his child playing the guitar.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan falls off a chair and can't stop laughing

But fans were more concerned about the wine bottles, with one saying: "Anyone else noticed the 6 bottles of wine on the table." Vernon Kay joked: "Your love of red wine has continued!!" A third post read: "Look at all those empty bottles, must have been a good party!" A fourth person added: "How many bottles of wine had you gone through that night."

MORE: Eamonn Holmes shares very rare photo of daughter Rebecca on 29th birthday

Meanwhile, the outspoken broadcaster is also a dad to sons Spencer, 26, and 19-year-old Bertie from his marriage to Marion Shalloe as well as his eight-year-old daughter Elise, whom he shares with his second wife Celia.

The GMB star shared this throwback photo on Thursday

Last year, Piers opened up about his sons as he joked that "luckily they all have their father's looks". During an interview on Loose Women, the 55-year-old was asked whether his sons were ever embarrassed by his controversial public opinions. "Not at all," the GMB star replied. "They are perfectly entitled to disagree with me and they do often vehemently disagree with me."

As a family snap flashed up on screen, Piers teased: "They have all got their father's looks," before continuing to say: "I encourage them to speak their own minds, argue with me. But if they are going to argue with me over dinner, they better come armed as I am going to take them down. Why wouldn't you want your kids to be opinionated?"