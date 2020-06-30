Kate Garraway has been keeping a low profile on social media over the past few weeks as she continues to face the agonising wait on news of her husband Derek, who has been fighting for his life in hospital since March. But on Tuesday evening, the Good Morning Britain star sent a sweet message to her friend, Sky News presenter Sarah-Jane Mee, following the arrival of her baby daughter. Kate was one of the first to comment on the happy news, writing: "Wonderful – so pleased for you." Other famous faces also took to congratulating Sarah on her daughter's arrival, including The One Show star Gethin Jones, who wrote: "Class little outfit – amazing little girl! Congratulations."

The I'm a Celebrity star last posted on Instagram on Father's Day, as she paid a touching tribute to Derek, as well as her children's grandfathers, Gordon and Ken. In the message, the mother-of-two opened up about the reason she's been staying offline since her interview on GMB at the beginning of the month, revealing that she's been needing time following the emotional experience.

She wrote: "Am sorry have not posted recently. I just needed a little time. They were incredibly emotional experiences & to be honest, left me with a range of feelings - gratitude to @itv & @janemoore for giving me the chance to let all who so touchingly care for Derek know what he is up against but also rather overwhelmed by the long road that lies ahead."

Kate also reflected on the uncertainty of the future, but that she was keeping positive and forever grateful for the care Derek is receiving from the NHS. "Whatever happens next I’m afraid it IS going to be a long road, with an uncertain end that isn’t even nearly in sight right now. BUT. This week I am refocusing on hope that as a family we are going to pull together with the support of friends and get through everything come what may. Hope - because I know that the amazing people keeping Derek alive, stand shoulder to shoulder with me in NEVER giving up on him and, of course, hope that my wonderful Derek is going to keep fighting this and eventually start to slowly recover."

At the beginning of May, Kate appeared on GMB to talk about Derek's health battle, where she revealed that he was now coronavirus-free, but that it had caused havoc to his body, including his heart and liver. The doting mum also opened up about the impact Derek's illness has had on her children in a recent interview with The Sun, telling Jane Moore that her son now sleeps next to his dad's empty bed each evening to feel close to him.

