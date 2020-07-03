Brendan Cole's children are his wife's mini-mes in adorable family photo The dancer and wife Zoe Hobbs recently celebrated ten years of marriage

Brendan Cole and his family are making the most of their time in sunny Majorca, where they have been self-isolating since March, and on Thursday they enjoyed a lovely family day out at Port de Soller.

Sharing a snap taken during their day out, which shows Strictly star Brendan holding hands with son Dante, two, who points out to sea standing next to his seven-year-old sister Aurelia, proud mum Zoe Hobbs wrote: "Happy days making memories in the sunshine with my loves."

Brendan with his children Aurelia and Dante

The 44-year-old professional dancer reposted the same snap, and his fans and friends were delighted. "Gorgeous picture mate," wrote new dad James Jordan. A fan added: "Ah Port de Soller - my happy place. I met you and your family there a few years ago. Enjoy!! X."

A third remarked: "Living the dream with your perfect wee family."

Their adorable outing comes just days after the couple exclusively posed for HELLO! to mark their tenth wedding anniversary.

The couple posed exclusively for HELLO! to mark their tenth wedding anniversary

"I can hardly believe we're a decade down the track," said New Zealand-born Brendan, 44, in an exclusive interview at their second home – a charming Mediterranean villa they fell in love with four years ago. "A lot has changed since and whenever we look at our two children, Zoe and I feel so lucky."

Zoe also revealed to HELLO! that she wouldn't mind sealing their love by renewing their vows. "Our wedding day was beautiful," she said of the nuptials at a medieval church, witnessed by VIP guests including Bruce and Wilnelia Forsyth, Jo Wood, Liz McClarnon and Strictly's Anton Du Beke, Erin Boag and Craig Revel Horwood.

"We chose to tie the knot in the English countryside but now I'd like to do it again in Majorca. It would be lovely to have the new friends we've met since we got married watch us make our vows again. After all, Brendan has told me: 'I'd marry you again in a heartbeat.'"