Anton Du Beke cancels dance classes last-minute: 'It's going to be a strange week' The professional dancer left his fans confused

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke has once again cancelled his dance classes at short notice, just weeks after his son George was rushed to hospital.

Taking to his Twitter page on Sunday, the professional dancer was unable to clarify why he had to cancel his lessons for the whole week but claimed it was down to "other work commitments".

WATCH: Anton du Beke gets emotional talking about his twins

"My loves, I wanted to let you know as soon as I could - I'm afraid I'm going to have to cancel my classes for this coming week," he said. "I'm so sorry for the short notice, and of course, for any disappointment.

"I know our meet-ups have become part of a new routine for many of us and it's going to be a strange week without them," he added. "Commitments have come in which are starting to clash with our timeslots, and to be on the safe side I think it's best I cancel this week's livestreams now rather than risk last minute messages during the week."

The Strictly star has been keeping his fans moving

Sharing his disappointment, Anton continued: "I do hope you understand - I was so looking forward to them, too! As soon as I have a clearer view for the following week I'll post an update to let you know." He ended the heartfelt message with: "Much love, stay safe, and huge apologies once again, Anton XX #ElevensesWithAnton #FitAt50."

"Is it Strictly? We wish," replied one follower, while another remarked: "Thank you for all your time during the past few months. The classes have been amazing. It’s great to have so many to go back over. Best of luck with your commitments."

The cancellation comes almost one month after he dropped out of his daily session to be with his three-year-old son George, who was rushed to hospital for surgery.

The professional dancer pictured with his family

Shortly after the hospital visit, Anton spoke to HELLO!, revealing that he found an abscess on his little boy's leg. "We weren't sure if he had been bitten but it suddenly became this massive thing," he shared. "I showed it to my doctor on Facetime and George got whisked straight to hospital, where he stayed for two nights."

"Hannah was there the first day and night, then I took over. The general anaesthetic part was scary but George was amazing and so calm. The doctors thought he was an absolute superstar. They are very happy with his recovery."

