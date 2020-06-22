Anton du Beke shares details of secret wedding which took place three weeks after wife welcomed twins The Strictly Come Dancing pro shares twins with wife Hannah

Anton du Beke has opened up about his low-key wedding which took place just three weeks after his wife Hannah welcomed their twins, George and Henrietta.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in this week's magazine, Anton revealed the couple married at Cliveden House Hotel in Berkshire, with just a handful of guests, on 20 April 2017 – the fifth anniversary of their first encounter. "I love the thought of being married on that date," Anton says.

"It was a very small wedding, then we had afternoon tea and went home. Some people like a huge celebration, but I didn't feel comfortable with that because it's a very intimate moment and I just wanted to get married to Hannah.

"She is an incredible lady and a wonderful mum. I knew she would be. She's kind, intelligent, funny and light of spirit. She's gorgeous.

"Neither of us is getting any younger so we're not planning to have any more children. We have been blessed with our incredible son and daughter, so we're happy."

The couple with their twins, George and Henrietta

Anton, 53, and Hannah, 45, met eight years ago at a dinner at Wentworth Golf Club. "She was there with a friend and we were sitting on the same table," says Anton.

"She was the most beautiful girl I had ever seen in my life. She was absolutely gorgeous, stunning. And she was bright and funny as well, so she was perfect.

"I asked her to dance with me and she refused – it was the first time I'd been refused a dance. I think she may have had one or two glasses of wine and she said: 'I don't really do your sort of dancing, I'm more of a raver.'

"Every time I remind her of these words it makes her cringe and it makes me laugh. Eventually I talked her round and we did have a bit of a dance."

