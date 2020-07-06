Kourtney Kardashian is a doting mum to three children, and her youngest son Reign, five, has beautiful long hair, which hasn't been cut since he was born. Recently, the little boy was pictured with his aunt Kim Kardashian on Instagram during a sleepover at her house and fans were quick to comment on his hair. "Reign needs to get his hair cut," one wrote, while another added: "Time to cut hair." Kourtney's fans were then quick to jump to her son's defence, with one writing: "Why does everybody care so much that he has long hair? He likes it so what's the issue," while another commented: "Can y'all Karen's stop saying cut his hair, appreciate the picture and move on with your life. It's not your kid is it?"

Reign adores his long hair and Kourtney has spoken about it on a number of occasions. After the Poosh founder posted pictures of her little boy over the Easter weekend in April, she received a number of comments questioning her little boy's long locks. The star had the best response, replying: "Most gorgeous hair on earth, anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG."

On another occasion back in October, Kourtney replied to a follower who had commented on a photo of her son, writing: "She really needs to cut his hair." The reality star responded: "She really needs to not worry about kids that aren't her own. He is a happy boy."

Kourtney shares Reign, along with Penelope, seven, and Mason, ten, with ex Scott Disick. The former couple have found a good balance when it comes to co-parenting their children, and previously opened up about this during a discussion on Poosh's website. Kourtney said: "I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together. And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better… like what else could you want."

On co-parenting during lockdown, Kourtney opened up about their system during an Instagram Live in April. She said: "I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses… I try to schedule my work on those days. I think it's even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house. They have their own dog over there. It's just a different vibe in the different houses."

