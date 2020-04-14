Sarah Jessica Parker supported by fans as she reflects on sad news during coronavirus pandemic The Sex and the City actress is currently self-isolating in the Hamptons with her family

Sarah Jessica Parker, like so many people, had many things to look forward to this year, including performing with her show, Plaza Suite, on Broadway. As a result of COVID-19, the play has been postponed, and over the weekend Sarah shared a picture on her Instagram account of a diary entry she had made on her phone for the opening night of the show, which had been cancelled. Alongside the screengrab, the actress wrote: "Sob. Someday…" Fans were quick to console the Carrie Bradshaw star, with one writing: "There will be many more opportunities for us to see you two on Broadway. Be safe," while another wrote: "Sending love, so sorry SJ." A third added: "I'm so sorry. Was looking forward to watching you both."

Sarah Jessica Parker reflected on her show being postponed

Plaza Suite had rave reviews after it opened in Boston at the beginning of the year, at the Emerson Colonial Theatre. Sarah stars in the show alongside her husband Matthew Broderick, and had been anticipating the Broadway stint. Sarah is renowned for her dedication to her fans, and was heartbroken after falling ill at the end of the show's running in Boston. The star was visibly emotional as she apologised to ticket holders in a video shared on her Instagram account.

Sarah and her husband Matthew Broderick both star in Plaza Suite

In the footage, the star was tucked up in bed, and said: "I just wanted to say to let everybody in Boston how sorry I am not to be doing the show tonight. My husband and I have been slammed like so many people in this country, he got really sick first and tried to do the show last night and couldn't, I couldn't do it tonight. The doctor said I couldn't. It's breaking my heart not to be there. To miss one, two shows is beyond devastating. Our time here in Boston has been so special. The gorgeous theatre, with the most loving audiences. I am trying to rally for tomorrow."

Currently, Sarah and Matthew are self-isolating at their beach house in the Hamptons with their children James Wilkie, 17, and ten-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha. The coronavirus outbreak has directly affected the family, as Matthew's sister Janet Broderick tested positive for the illness in March, and was hospitalised. Luckily, she is now on the mend, but Sarah admitted that her sister-in-law had been "very unwell".

