Sarah Jessica Parker has spoken out for the first time about her sister-in-law Janet Broderick's battle with coronavirus. The Sex and the City actress reassured her fans that the 64-year-old was on the mend after being diagnosed with the fast-spreading disease earlier in March. Answering a fan on Instagram who asked after Janet, the mother-of-three revealed: "She is better. She was very sick. Home from the hospital now. Recovering. Thank you for asking." Janet is the sister of Sarah's husband, Matthew Broderick, and fell ill after attending a parish conference in Kentucky, where another attendee had coronavirus. Janet was taken to hospital and was treated for a severe form of pneumonia.

Sarah Jessica Parker updated fans on her sister-in-law Janet Broderick's battle with coronavirus

The news of Janet's ill health was announced by her church, All Saints' the Episcopal Church, located in Beverly Hills, where she works as a rector. A statement on the church's website read: "As you also may know, it was reported last Sunday that the rector of Christ Church Georgetown in Washington, D.C., an attendee of the conference, was diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus." It continued: "Janet's current condition is stable, and she is being treated by a severe form of pneumonia. She is receiving the best medical care available and her doctor's prognosis is for a complete and full recovery." Janet herself sent a message to the church, thanking everyone for their prayers. She also reassured everyone, writing: "I am through the worst of this and very, very much on the mend."

Sarah with husband Matthew Broderick and their three children

It's been an incredibly uncertain time for everyone around the world right now as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect everyday life. Sarah and her family – who reside in New York – have been self-isolating at their home in West Village, and the Carrie Bradshaw actress has been sharing regular updates on their time together on social media. Earlier in the month, Sarah shared a sweet picture of her twins Marion and Tabitha, ten, playing a duet on the piano to pass away some time.

At the beginning of March, New York's Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered restaurants, bars and cafes to only sell food on a takeaway or delivery basis while the city battles the spreading coronavirus outbreak, as well as closing nightclubs, cinemas, concert venues and theatres – meaning Sarah and Matthew's Broadway show, Plaza Suite, was suspended. In a written statement, he said: "This is not a decision I make lightly. These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker. But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a wartime mentality."

