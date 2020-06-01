Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez look flawless in photo from their 'favourite place' The Strictly stars are doting parents to little Mia

Gemma Atkinson was feeling nostalgic on Monday morning, sharing a series of throwback snaps from her holiday to Greece with boyfriend Gorka Marquez. The gorgeous photos appeared to be taken from their trip in July 2018, a year before they welcomed their baby daughter Mia into the world. "How lucky we were to be able to travel to such lovely places. Cannot wait to go back to Greece #Myfavouriteplace," wrote Gemma.

MORE: John Torode surprises fans with intimate photo from bed with wife Lisa Faulkner

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shares adorable video of baby Mia

One of the photos saw Gemma and Gorka show off their perfectly trim figures as they took a dip in the water, while another showed the couple take in the beautiful scenery during golden hour. Upon seeing the post, Gemma's good friend Gethin Jones joked: "Abs show." One follower remarked: "Wow you both look incredible." Another said: "Just look how gorgeous you two are??? Best couple EVER!!!! Xxx."

MORE: Ronnie Wood melts hearts with adorable new photo of his twin daughters

Gemma shared this throwback photo with Gorka

At the time of the romantic getaway, Gemma gushed about her romance with the Strictly Come Dancing professional. "Gorka is like my best mate," she told HELLO!. "He's very supportive and understanding of my career, and I'm very supportive and understanding of his. It works well. I hope he's The One, otherwise I wouldn't be with him."

The lovebirds initially kept fans guessing about their relationship during the 2017 series of Strictly, in which former Hollyoaks star Gemma was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec, while Gorka was paired with finalist Alexandra Burke. They went on to become parents to Mia in July 2019, regularly posting details of their home life as well as joint workouts and cosy dates on Instagram.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.