Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez just won the internet with Mia's birthday cake The couple surprised their daughter with an incredible Go Jetters cake

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez pulled out all the stops to make daughter Mia's first birthday a day to remember.

Not only did the couple decorate their Manchester home with pink balloons and a huge light up number one, but the duo made sure she got a birthday cake that she really loved.

Fans who follow the Strictly star and the former Emmerdale actress will know that the couple's daughter is obsessed with the CBeebies children's show Go Jetters, so of course she got her own Go Jetters themed cake!

The stunning creation, by local bakery GG Bakes, was decorated in the colours of the famous show and featured its main four characters on the top, Xuli, Kyan, Lars and Foz, as well as other sweets such as pretzels and chocolates. A gold cake topper read: "Happy 1st birthday Mia."

The day, which was partly documented on Gemma's Instagram stories, was a hit, but left the couple feeling "exhausted".

Sharing the experience with her followers, Gemma wrote alongside a picture of her and Gorka taken once Mia had gone to sleep: "Well, our super Saturday was a huge success! One very happy baby fast asleep, partied out with lots of new toys to play with. Thanks for all your kind wishes. We're now about to celebrate surviving one year of parenthood with two massive Gin & Tonics. We're exhausted, but we did it! @gorka_marquez."

Their friends inundated them with compliments, with Strictly's Dianne Buswell commenting: "Guys enjoy your drink. It's so lovely watching your journey with Mia she's just adorable, have a wonderful evening guys." A fan wrote: "Congratulations you guys, parenting is not the easiest of jobs is it!!!" whilst another one remarked: "Well done & a very Happy 1st Birthday to gorgeous Baby Mia...!"