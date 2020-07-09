Jamie Oliver shares exciting news - and his fans can't get enough! The celebrity chef is releasing a new cookbook!

Jamie Oliver has treated fans to a sneak peek into his latest venture – his new book 7 Ways. Taking to his social media sites to share a video from the planning room, the celebrity chef shared a glimpse into the delicious new recipes – and we cannot wait!

"I wanted to share something with you, it's my new book," he said. "We're at a really exciting, critical stage where we are signing off the page proofs, colour correction and all that kinds of stuff."

"This is the first book where I've been inspired to look at data of what you guys actually do, I've been studying what do you guys on mass buy most weeks," he added. "And then I created chapters out of those things – fantastic things to do with potatoes, peppers, whole chicken and we've got avocado."

Announcing that the book will be available to buy from next month, Jamie wrote in the caption: "I wanna show you a sneak peek of what it's gonna be like and some of the new recipes. Looking forward to showing you the whole book VERY SOON! The books out on August 20th and you can preorder yours now - links in my bio!" [sic]

The 44-year-old star has already published 23 best-selling cookery books, but this latest release has certainly got his fans super excited. "Another one for the collection! Happy days... let's get cracking," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "Love all your books, full of fun and delicious recipes."

The book will certainly be a huge hit, and ideal for him to prepare feasts for wife Jools and their five children. During lockdown, Jamie has been teaching his children how to cook, and recently shared videos of his eldest son Buddy whipping up some delicious treats – such as burgers.

