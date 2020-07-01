Jools Oliver enjoys fun reunion with friend after three months apart The good friends kept their distance!

Jools Oliver has enjoyed a lovely reunion with one of her dear friends after spending three months of lockdown with her husband Jamie and their five children.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the celebrity chef's wife re-shared a snap from the mini get-together with author Nadia Narain. The photo saw the pair pose two metres apart as they leant on a wooden carpark gate, whilst dressed in near-identical clothes.

Jools Oliver posted this snap from her reunion

"When we don't see each other for three months and meet in matching outfits," joked the yoga teacher. "Missed you @joolsoliver." To which, Jools replied: "Of course," adding a string of pink heart emojis.

The reunion comes almost two weeks after Jools' husband Jamie was finally reunited with his mentor and dear friend Gennaro Contaldo. "This guy @gennarocontaldo," the TV chef simply wrote alongside a selfie of the pair, who were social distancing in one of their restaurants.

Gennaro posted another picture alongside this heartfelt caption: "I haven't seen this boy for three months and I popped in today of course social distancing which is hard as Italians like to hug and kiss but it was so nice to see him looking so happy and healthy."

Meanwhile, lockdown has been a busy period for both Jamie and Jools as the couple marked their three daughters' birthdays. Last week, the family toasted the couple's 20th wedding anniversary.

"20 years married today! 20 exciting, happy, fun wonderful years married to my best friend. We were due to renew our wedding vows this summer but that can wait! 20 years married but together 27 years my first true love," Jools wrote alongside a video compilation of their wedding photos.

"Yes I drive you bonkers and you probably deserve a medal etc.. But being with you feels like home (and you know much I love to be at home)!!! I treasure the daily texts you send, you are romantic and constantly positive, funny and a dedicated brilliant dad. We have created 5 wonderful children and lost our 5 little stars in the sky. Thank you for loving me the way you do."