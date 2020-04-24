Jools Oliver has revealed she is still toying with the idea of expanding her family. The 45-year-old, who shares five children with husband Jamie Oliver, confessed she would love to have a sixth child by the time she is 47. "I want to keep going until I can't," she said on new fitness podcast The Red Room. "I will probably think about stopping wanting another baby when I am about 47."

Jamie and Jools Oliver are doting parents to five young children

Admitting that she has been "bugging" the celebrity chef for another child, she added: "Jamie says, 'You can't put an age on it because you keep on talking about it' but just one more for River. I want to just stop bugging Jamie. But I feel like I don't know. I think one more." The popular couple married in 2000, and are doting parents to Poppy Honey, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, Buddy Bear, nine, and three-year-old River Rocket.

Jools went on to open up about how her parenting has changed over the years, dealing with her younger children whilst learning to take care of her teenage daughters. "I am tired. I have got teenagers and a lot more to do," she shared. "When I had Poppy I was 27 and I was focused on her. I could stay at home and be a full-time mum and it was all very lovely. But as you get on, it changes. It's a lot busier."

Appreciating that all her kids have different personalities, Jools explained: "River has the difficulty of a very large family, so he screams and shouts a lot. He is so over-excited by everything and hyper. He is a different child and I find that quite exhausting. But soon they will grow up and leave and I do worry about that. One is going to go next year. I can't imagine the first one going. Each time is different. They are all completely different. No child is the same. I still feel like I am doing it for the first time, every time. I've sought help in many different ways - nannies, counsellors. That is the way I had to do it. It is hard."

This summer Jamie and Jools are due to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary. They met as childhood sweethearts when they were at school together. On growing up together, Jools revealed: "Jamie and I have grown up together bringing up children. It's been quite a ride."

The couple have been married for nearly 20 years

Recalling their first encounter three decades ago, she added: "We met when we were 17 and we have been together ever since, so it is a long time. We met at school. I joined when I was 16 and he had left. He came back to see his friends. Everyone screamed, 'Jamie is back!' and I was like, 'Who is this Jamie?' Everyone was smoking but he wasn’t. He was really popular. I thought, 'I want a bit of that! I want to see this Jamie Oliver character!' We went out one night and that was it."

