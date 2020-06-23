Jools Oliver has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her late dad Maurice in honour of Father's Day. Taking to her Instagram page, the 45-year-old shared a never-before-seen childhood photo of herself on horseback while her dad stood nearby. She also posted another throwback picture of her husband Jamie Oliver.

READ: Jools Oliver reveals desire to have sixth child with husband Jamie

Paying tribute to the two important men in her life, Jools wrote: "Happy Father's Day to our wonderful dad whom we miss every day. I was always the [apple] of his eye." She added: "I am so glad Jamie got to meet my dad and they got on so well. I always wanted to marry a kind, gentle man who would be a brilliant father to our children and to always put family first. I believe I did just that!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver shares sweet video of wife Jools dancing in the kitchen

Jools is the youngest of Maurice and Felicity Norton's three daughters. Her stockbroker dad sadly passed away in 1997, when she was 22. "I feel so lucky to have had my dad for as long as we did even though his stroke made it so hard for him and us all," continued Jools. "I am sure he would be so proud of us all now and proud of the families we have all created."

RELATED: Look back at Jools and Jamie Oliver's wedding

Turning her attention to her followers, the mum-of-five concluded: "To my amazing dad and gorgeous husband and to all the brilliant fathers doing a fab job and for those we have lost and for those who are yet to become fathers we celebrate you all xxx."

Jools Oliver shared this rare childhood throwback photo with her dad

One fan quickly responded to the message with: "And also to all those single mums out there who have never failed to step up to any occasion... and being a father and mother to their children!!!" To which, Jools replied: "Absolutely."

WATCH: Jamie Oliver secretly films wife Jools dancing in hilarious video

Jools herself shares five children with husband Jamie: Poppy, 18, Daisy, 17, Petal, 11, Buddy, nine, and three-year-old River Rocket. The couple have been together since they were both 17, with Jamie proposing as she laid a wreath on her father's grave on Christmas Eve in 1999. The couple were married in June 2000.

Which celebrity has the highest net worth? Take the quiz...