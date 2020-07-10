Alex Jones has finally been reunited with her mum and dad! The One Show host, who is currently holidaying in Wales, shared a beautiful photo of her parents walking along a picturesque beach, and mum Mary is holding Alex's youngest son Kit's hand.

Alongside the photo, doting mum Alex wrote: "Reunited at last," and fans flocked to the comment section of the star's post to express their joy.

"Lovely," wrote one, with another adding: "So sweet. Have fun."

Alex shared the incredible photo on Instagram

A third pointed out how easy it is for young children to remember the incredible bond they have with their grandparents even after being separated for so long: "But it’s like they’ve never been apart isn’t it? We had the same with our 17-month old and it was as though no time had passed."

The mother-of-two is currently enjoying a two-week break from her presenting duties, and has travelled to her native Wales with her husband Charlie Thomson and their two children, little Kit and big brother Teddy.

The star's family reunion has been a long time coming, and just last week Alex was left in tears after her mum made an appearance on The One Show via video link.

Both Mary and Alex were brought to tears during the segment, with Alex exclaiming: "Oh, Mam! Oh, Mam! It’s not going to be very long [until we reunite] what is it, five days? It’s been four very long months."

Before long, both Alex and her mum had started crying, prompting Alex to tell the audience: "Normally, Mam’s very put-together, but this is the first time I’ve seen her get quite emotional."

We can imagine that they're both overjoyed to finally be able to spend some quality time together, just like many other families across the UK that have been reunited as lockdown measures are slowly eased.

