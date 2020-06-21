Alex Jones opens up about tough Father’s Day The One Show star is missing her parents

Alex Jones shared an emotional post to Instagram on Father's Day, revealing how much she was missing her parents. The One Show presenter posted a photo of her mum and dad standing together on a bridge, smiling. The pair wore matching sunglasses and posed by a pram in which a glimpse of Alex's youngest son could just be seen.

The mum-of-two captioned the picture: "Missing this Dad today! It’s the longest I haven’t seen my parents forever!! I’m finding it tough now but hoping that a cup of tea and a cwtch is on the horizon very soon, but in the meantime, Happy Father's Day to the best Dad (and Dats) in the West!"

Fellow Welsh presenter Gethin Jones was among the first to chime in, commenting: "Cyn hir," which means "soon". Alex's other followers were also quick to send the star messages of encouragement. One wrote: "Alex you have been amazing through this crisis thank you for your smile and just being you. You have kept The One Show going in this crazy time."

Others added: "Happy days are coming soon - Hang on in there x," "Ahh so hard not to see him, won’t be long," and: "There’s nothing that can’t be made better by a welsh cwtch and a cuppa!" Hopefully, Alex will still be able to make the most of her day with her husband and their two children. The star shares sons Teddy, three, and Kit, one, with Charlie Thomson.

Alex shared a sweet photo of her parents and son to Instagram

A couple of weeks ago, the family enjoyed a day out in Kew Gardens, which the 43-year-old revealed was one of her top tourist attractions. Sharing a sweet snapshot of her youngest child playing with his dad, Alex wrote: "Back at one of our favourite places today for the first time in a long time and it felt to so nice."

