Alex Jones is making the most of some quality family time. The One Show star is currently enjoying a two-week break from her presenting duties, and appears to have travelled to her native Wales with her husband Charlie Thomson and their two children, Teddy and Kit. On Wednesday, Alex gave a glimpse inside their idyllic break by sharing a very sweet family photo from the beach.

The image show Charlie paddling with three-year-old Teddy, with father and son holding hands as they wade through the water. "These are the days," Alex captioned the snapshot.

Alex will also be spending some time with her parents during her holiday. The 43-year-old hasn't seen her mum, or any of her family in Wales, since lockdown began, and as such missed out on sharing special moments, including little Kit's first birthday.

Just last week, she was surprised by mum Mary, who appeared on The One Show via video link. Both were brought to tears during the segment, with Alex exclaiming: "Oh, Mam! Oh, Mam! It’s not going to be very long [until we reunite] what is it, five days? It’s been four very long months."

Before long, both Alex and her mum had started crying, prompting Alex to tell the audience: "Normally, Mam’s very put-together, but this is the first time I’ve seen her get quite emotional."

That same episode, Alex confirmed she would be taking a fortnight off. Her guest co-host, Alex Scott, told viewers: "And Alex we have to let everyone know, you’ve been busy keeping everyone entertained during the lockdown, working so hard to keep smiles on everyone’s faces. You are going away for two weeks. You fully deserve it."

Alex replied: "I am. You know what it has been a real privilege to come to work every day with all of you lot and also thanks for being the reason, along with my family for getting me through this really weird time."