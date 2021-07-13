Alex Jones' pregnancy diet revealed: Discover The One Show host's breakfast, lunch & dinner The One Show host is expecting her third child

Alex Jones is one TV star we can really relate to when it comes to cooking!

The One Show host has had her fair share of kitchen disasters, both during lockdown and her time on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C. The soon to be mum-of-three often shares photos of her cooking triumphs and disasters on her social media pages.

Alex is currently expecting her third child, and loves to create exciting dinners for her sons, Teddy, four, and Kit, two.

Want to know what she eats? We take a look...

What does Alex Jones eat for breakfast?

Instead of following a particular diet, Alex tries to eat healthy foods, which she describes as "anything that comes out of the ground." Before welcoming her two children, the 44-year-old said she had invested in a Nutribullet, so fruit-packed smoothies are likely one of her go-to breakfasts.

"I know people say fruit has lots of sugar, but it’s also a natural food with lots of nutrients. I recently decided to get a Nutribullet so I could drink fruit smoothies, but it’s taking a while to work out the right combinations!"

What does Alex Jones eat for lunch?

Now that lockdown restrictions have eased and we are able to eat indoors, we imagine it won't be long before Alex returns to one of her favourite lunch spots, Yuu Kitchen. In 2019, she shared pictures of her newborn Kit's outing to the Japanese & South-East Asian restaurant and delighted fans by sharing a peek at his face for the first time.

In the caption, the star wrote: "Me and my lunch date at @yuu_kitchen Food was divine and the company exquisite. Thank you for treating us @charlottesdavey xx #lunching."

With Bao buns, edamame beans and sticky eggplant on the menu, Alex is spoilt for choice!

The One Show host loves sandwiches and cheese platters

However, she also enjoys carbs just as much as the rest of us, so easy sandwiches, toasties and even the occasional cheese platters will now be staples in her household, especially as she prepares to welcome her third child – they are the quickest packed lunch, after all!

"Losing weight quickly wasn’t important to me," she told Prima after giving birth to Teddy in 2017. "It’s impossible post-baby anyway – you don’t have the time of the inclination. You’re up all night and you’ve got a permanent hangover without any of the fun. You want to eat carbs and bread and sandwiches and toast because you’re shattered." We're with you, Alex.

What does Alex Jones eat for dinner?

Dinner is the one meal the TV star regularly experiments with at home, and the tasty prawn and courgette fettucine recipe she shared during the coronavirus lockdown sounds divine!

However, some of her other culinary creations have not gone so well, despite even admitting to using Jamie Oliver's cookbooks for inspiration in the past.

Alex shared her tasty prawn and courgette fettucine recipe

Back in April 2020, she cooked miso aubergine for her husband Charlie Thomson, explaining on Instagram: "It's my turn to make dinner tonight, we're having miso aubergine with sesame mayo." Despite Alex sharing a photo of the end result – which we think looked delicious – she said in a follow-up post: "It was pretty bad."

But even when ready-meals go wrong (yes, it's possible), Alex has one signature dish tucked up her sleeve!

In 2018, she delighted fans by sharing a relatable cooking fail which saw the plastic dish melting and sticking to the oven. "My 'cooking' fails have reached a whole new level. The plastic has actually melted! Cheese/ marmite/ toast it is!" Alex captioned the photo.

What snacks does Alex Jones eat?

Who knew British sweets weren't as tasty as the ones from New Zealand? Alex, apparently.

The TV presenter revealed her favourite snack obsession is a 'weird' combination of sweets and chocolate from New Zealand confectionery brand Pascall. In a video, Alex described the pineapple lumps as "kind of chocolate with squishy pineapple in them? Sounds weird, and it is. But they are so delicious."

During her pregnancy, Alex has shared another one of her favourite sweet treats. The star took to her Instagram story to show herself holding up a pot of Bonne Maman's Coffee Crème, and wrote: "I'm obsessed. Not an ad in any shape or form but if you haven't tasted one, you haven't lived. Delicious!!!!!!!!"

The mum-of-two has shared her cooking fails with her Instagram followers, including this burnt cake!

For homemade snacks, Alex has also been known to whip up a cake or two, which tend to be a big hit with her family. She even revealed a clever trick to hide a burnt cake - by covering it in icing!

Next to a photo of her dessert, the Welsh presenter joked: "Yeah...we just did a casual bit of baking this morning...absolutely delicious," before trying to stretch a small section of bright blue royal icing across the entire cake. And it clearly tasted better than it looked as someone in the Jones household had taken a big slice out of it.

We'll just keep our fingers crossed that her baking attempts don't require any more stitches after she suffered a painful mishap with an electric mixer on Celebrity Bake Off!

