Alex Jones shares heartmelting holiday photo of baby Kit The One Show host shared the photo on Instagram

Alex Jones has shared what might just be the most adorable photo of her youngest son Kit to date.

The One Show host, who is currently on holiday with her family, took to Instagram to post a GIF filmed at the seaside, and in the foreground of the beautiful image her one-year-old son can be seen toddling through the sand in a bright blue little wetsuit.

MORE: Alex Jones shares beautiful family photo from her idyllic holiday

But most adorable of all was mum Alex's caption. The TV star wrote: "The tiniest wetsuit you ever saw."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones makes shocking sleep confession

Just beyond Kit, Alex's husband Charlie Thomson could be seen washing his hands in a small body of water, and three-year-old Teddy was also in shot, running along the shoreline.

MORE: Alex Jones' daily diet revealed: what The One Show host eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Alex and her family are currently on holiday

MORE: Alex Jones shares beautiful photo from family holiday in Wales

The mother-of-two is currently enjoying a two-week break from her presenting duties, and appears to have travelled to her native Wales with her husband Charlie and their two children.

On Wednesday, Alex gave another glimpse inside their idyllic break by sharing a very sweet family photo from the beach.

The image showed Charlie paddling with Teddy, with father and son holding hands as they wade through the water. "These are the days," Alex captioned the snapshot.

Alex will no doubt be spending some time with her parents during her holiday, seeing as the 43-year-old hasn't seen her mum, or any of her family in Wales, since lockdown began.

Just last week, she was surprised by mum Mary, who appeared on The One Show via video link. Both were brought to tears during the segment, with Alex exclaiming: "Oh, Mam! Oh, Mam! It’s not going to be very long [until we reunite] what is it, five days? It’s been four very long months."

Before long, both Alex and her mum had started crying, prompting Alex to tell the audience: "Normally, Mam’s very put-together, but this is the first time I’ve seen her get quite emotional."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.