Phillip Schofield was celebrating his daughter Molly's 27th birthday on Saturday, and by the looks of it, the Schofield clan are certainly celebrating in style!

MORE: Phillip Schofield delights fans with incredibly exciting news

Firstly, the This Morning star shared a photo of a colourful wall of balloons, writing: "Balloon wall, birthday weekend for Molly."

But it was the next photo that really wowed us – it's safe to say that Phil put on quite the spread for his daughter!

The presenter showed off a wooden board piled high with pork steaks, a potato salad, scrumptious looking sliced bread and chunks of barbecued halloumi.

Firstly, Phil showed off the awesome balloon wall

By the looks of it, the weekend has marked a fabulous start to a long and much-deserved summer holiday for Phil, whose last day presenting This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby was on Friday.

The two presenters usually take breaks from the show during term holidays and the summer break, before returning in September.

MORE: Holly Willoughby left red-face after Phillip Schofield embarrasses her during interview with actor

Next, he showed off the amazing spread he'd put on for his daughter

MORE: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announce last day on This Morning

Holly and Phil's announcement aligns with Eamonn Holmes comment last week, when he told viewers he and wife Ruth Langsford, who fill in for the regular presenters during holidays, would be back in the a couple of weeks for the summer.

It's safe to say that the pair went out with a bang on Friday, when Holly was left red-faced after Phil hilariously teased her during a live interview with the actor Rupert Penry-Jones.

The two were chatting to the Spooks actor, who is reportedly one of Holly's favourites, on his upcoming film when Phillip made a joke about a restraining order.

Towards the end of the interview Phillip stated Holly was looking forward to chatting to the star, causing her to say: "Oh here we go, you've done really well so far Schofield." Phillip then joked to Rupert: "The restraining order is still in place, don't worry she's not allowed within two metres of you!" Leaving his co-presenter giggling in embarrassment.

One thing's before, they'll certainly be missed over summer!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.