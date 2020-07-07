Phillip Schofield has announced that he has written an autobiography called Life’s What You Make It, and that it will be hitting stores in October.

The This Morning star shared the incredible news on Instagram, revealing that he completed the first chapter in 2017, but stopped because "the time wasn't right".

Amazingly, the TV star added that he wrote the very first line when he was "about 14". Phil also told his followers that although he had been making notes of the stories and events throughout his life that were important to him, it wasn't until lockdown that he "had all the piece of the jigsaw".

The doting dad's full post read: "Life’s What You Make It. After being asked many times, and after many years of wanting to, I have written my autobiography. I wrote the first line of the book, in my head, when I was about 14.

"It took me until 2017 for me to finally write the first chapter and then I stopped because the time wasn’t right. It has certainly been something of a work in progress!

"Over the years I have been making notes of the stories and events of my life that I thought would tell my story. Finally, in Lockdown, I knew that all the pieces of the jigsaw had been put into place and I was ready to write - that and a new discovery... lots of free time!

"It has been a fascinating experience, both immense fun and deeply emotional. Finally, after all these years, I’m happy it’s gone from my head, to the page. I’ve been honest and I’ve been me."

Needleless to say, fans were delighted by the news, and flocked to the comment section of Phillip's post to express their excitement.

"I can't wait," wrote one, with another sweetly adding: "You are an inspiration to many." We have to agree, we can't wait either!

