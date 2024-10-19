Harper Beckham makes ultra-rare confession about hopes to follow in mum Victoria's footsteps

As the daughter of former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham and football superstar, David Beckham, it has been hotly debated among fans what career path Harper Beckham will choose when she is older.

Aged just 13, the teen is known to have a passion for skincare and on Thursday, she revealed that following in her fashion mogul mum's footsteps is definitely on the cards.

At the launch of VB's brand-new fragrance, My Reverie in New York, Harper confessed her hope for the future is to: "Create an amazing brand when I am older," an affirmation she wrote in gold ink on My Reverie-themed cards.

Harper wrote down her plans to follow in her mum's footsteps

The mother-daughter duo aren't only aligned with their ambition but also their sense of style and stepped out at the glamorous event in matching jeans.

In her usual cool-girl style, Harper paired her light-wash grey jeans with a light grey hoodie. Meanwhile, VB wore her light blue jeans with a light grey jumper and added a slick of red lipstick for a pop of colour.

© Instagram The confession was made at the launch of VB's new fragrance in New York

Commenting on her daughter's ambitions, VB wrote: "Harper Seven following in mummy's footsteps and putting her hopes and dreams out there."

Ahead of her affirmation session, Harper was pictured enjoying a slice of pizza with her adoring dad. The pair have the closest bond and were pictured cuddling up together outside John's Pizza on Bleecker Street.

© Instagram Ahead of her confession she and her dad David enjoyed a 'pizza tour'

Whilst Victoria has previously revealed Harper's love for all things skincare, before her exciting new launch, she sat down with Anna Wintour and opened up about Harper's love of her wardrobe.

VB told Vogue: "I'm not too precious about [my wardrobe] unless it's Hermes. When Harper eyes up those handbags [I say]: 'Not just yet'. I love my clothes, I look after my clothes and they are there to be enjoyed, and if one of the young kids wants to borrow my clothes whether it's Harper or one of the boy's girlfriends, that's flattery, because they are significantly younger than me."

The father-daughter duo couldn't be closer

On her role as a mother, she added: "Being a mother is my most important role and it is what I am most proud of. We are a very close family it's all about communication, we talk all the time. There's always this safe space where all of the children can talk about anything.

"Our parents have always been very involved with bringing the children up, they're all very sweet kind funny humble hardworking driven young people."