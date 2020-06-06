Ayda Field teases the possibility of new family venture Will we be seeing At Home with the Williamses on TV?

Fans hoping to get an all-access pass into Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's life with their children will have to wait a little longer after the Loose Women panellist ruled out any family reality TV shows. The mum-of-four admitted that, even though they have been approached to star in their own show before, she doesn't want to throw her family into the spotlight in order to protect her children – for the foreseeable future, at least. The couple share Teddy, seven, Charlton, five, Coco, 19 months, and baby Beau, and have never shared a photo of their faces on social media.

Ayda Field has ruled out a family reality TV show

MORE: Robbie Williams debuts DIY hair transformation – but worried fans point out a mistake

There is a glimmer of hope though as Ayda admitted she isn't ruling a reality TV show out completely. "I would never say never to it and it's been brought up to us before," she told The Sun. "But right now our privacy and protecting the kids is important to us. So it's not on the deck yet. The kids are not even old enough to know what the ramifications of that might be. It would be unfair to make that choice for them and there's a lot of adult things that come with exposure. You have to take all that on, the good and the bad. I don't want to put them in that position."

Ayda and Robbie's popular podcast is back!

MORE: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field enjoy another lockdown date with hilarious consequences

There is some good news for fans at least as last month Robbie and Ayda announced the return of their hugely popular podcast, At Home With The Williamses. Taking to their Instagram pages, the celebrity couple revealed that they hope to offer some entertainment to people's lives amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

"We're back with our podcast series (Staying) At Home With The Williamses," they wrote. "Like everyone else, we've been stuck indoors so we thought this would be the perfect opportunity to bring you back into our home. The first episode has just landed and you can expect to hear from us regularly from here on through."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.