Phillip Schofield surprises with intimate clip of himself in bath The This Morning star didn't have a stitch on!

Phillip Schofield might be on his summer holidays, but that hasn't stopped him working up a sweat.

The This Morning host's Tuesday sounds as though it was far from relaxing, with the doting dad revealing on Instagram that he had "filled a skip and a half today".

The TV star took to social media to share a clip of himself sinking into a warm bath at the end of his strenuous day, writing: "Filled a skip and a half today! It says on the bottle 'muscle relaxant'. Fingers crossed!"

Phillip could be seen sinking into his bath

Phillip didn't have a stitch on as he submerged his head beneath the water, and hopefully felt a lot calmer after washing.

Phillip put on a spread for his daughter's birthday over the weekend

It's certainly been a busy few days for the presenter, who also celebrated his daughter Molly's 27th birthday on Saturday.

By the looks of it, it was a joyous affair, but once again Phillip was hard at work preparing a food spread that's sure to leave you feeling a little hungry.

Taking once again to Instagram, the 58-year-old shared two photos of the day, one of a "balloon wall" and another of a wooden board piled high with pork steaks, a potato salad, scrumptious looking sliced bread and chunks of barbecued halloumi.

And on Friday, it was Phillip and his co-host Holly Willoughby's last day presenting This Morning before their annual six-week summer break.

It's safe to say that the pair went out with a bang, when Holly was left red-faced after Phillip hilariously teased her during a live interview with the actor Rupert Penry-Jones.

The two were chatting to the Spooks actor, who is reportedly one of Holly's favourites, on his upcoming film when Phillip made a joke about a restraining order.

Towards the end of the interview Phillip stated Holly was looking forward to chatting to the star, causing her to say: "Oh here we go, you've done really well so far Schofield."

Phillip then joked to Rupert: "The restraining order is still in place, don't worry she's not allowed within two metres of you!" leaving his co-presenter giggling in embarrassment.

