Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas introduce adorable new family member The Good Will Hunting actor shares three children with ex Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Ana de Armas have taken their relationship to the next level by getting an adorable new puppy together. Ana took to Instagram over the weekend to share the exciting news with her fans, writing: "Welcome to the family Salsa." The actress shared several photos of herself hugging Salsa outside in the garden, including one where Ben was visible in the background. Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Salsa is the cutest thing ever," while another wrote: "So cute, congratulations." A third made reference to the fact that Ben was behind the camera in most of the snaps: "Ben Affleck – actor, director, writer, personal Instagram photographer."

MORE: Inside Princess Beatrice's low-key wedding reception

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have an adorable new puppy called Salsa

The celebrity couple have been enjoying lockdown together, and have been pictured out on a number of occasions, including to attend the Black Lives Matter protest in LA last month.

Ben and Ana met after playing husband and wife in upcoming film Deep Water, which reportedly began filming in November. Rumours started circulating about their romance months after, and the couple embarked on a romantic trip to Cuba in March, which was shortly followed by a trip to Costa Rica, where they were captured kissing on the beach.

READ: Princess Beatrice's first wedding gift revealed

The celebrity couple went Instagram official in April

Ana opened up about working with Ben during an interview with Vogue Spain in April. She said: "Not only does he know how to do it with ease, he also manages to surprise you in every shot. His talent is infinite."

The couple went Instagram official in April after Ana shared a photo of herself and Ben during a getaway for her birthday. They have since been pictured together looking for houses in LA, and hanging out with Ben's three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, who he shares with ex Jennifer Garner.

At the beginning of the year, Ben gave a rare interview with Good Morning America about his journey to sobriety, and reflected on where he sees himself in the future. He said: "Five years from now, Ben Affleck is sober and happy, and sees his kids three and a half days a week, and has made three or four movies that are interesting to him."

"[And] directed two [movies] that he's hopefully proud of and is in a healthy, stable, loving, committed relationship."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.