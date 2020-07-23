This Morning's Ruth Langsford fights back as fan says she wears 'frumpy old women's clothes' The ITV star was quick to respond to her fan's comment

Ruth Langsford was forced to defend her style on Wednesday as a fan commented on her latest Instagram post that she wore "frumpy" clothes on This Morning.

As she promoted her latest QVC collection, which is designed by Ruth herself, the fan wrote: "Shame they put you in frumpy old women's clothes on This Morning!!!!"

Ruth shares her daily looks with fans via Instagram

Ruth was quick to fight back, commenting back: "I chose the outfit myself and was very happy with it....can't please all of the people all of the time."

Fans reassured Eamonn Holmes' wife, telling her that she always looks "fabulous".

"Well I think you always look fabulous. And your clothes range is gorgeous x," one said. Another one remarked: "Omg you are one of the most elegant, stylish and professional women on TV, I can't believe you're being insulted on here. So, so rude."

A third added: "I thought you looked gorgeous!!!"

The mother-of-one looked gorgeous on Wednesday's show

On Wednesday, the mother-of-one looked stunning in a gorgeous green jumper and black trousers. Sharing a video of herself going down the ITV stairs, she wrote: "Today's outfit on @thismorning Aqua jumper @marksandspencer Black tapered trousers @winserlondon Snake print court shoes @kurtgeiger."

Fans rushed to approve the look, with one writing: "Ruth you always look so very lovely." Another one said: "You obviously look gorgeous but this colour really suits you! Have a lovely evening and I will be watching again at 10 tomorrow! X"

A third remarked: "Ruth i think you look great in this outfit. The jumper is fab with those trousers and the colour suits you really well."