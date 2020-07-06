This Morning's Ruth Langsford shows off surprising new purchase after visiting the hair salon The This Morning presenter showed off her purchases on Instagram

Ruth Langsford has had a pretty exciting weekend, not only did she get her hair done at 7am on Saturday at her favourite hair salon, but on Sunday she went to a garden centre and bought some very exciting flowers.

Showing off her shopping haul on Instagram, the 60-year-old said: "Just back from the garden centre....only went for the red geraniums!! Too much temptation! Well done @squires_gc #sunday #shopping #garden #gardencentre."

GALLERY: Celebrity hair transformations revealed as hairdressers finally reopen

The video she posted showed seven different types of flowers, and fans were incredibly excited. "Your garden will be so colourful and look lovely," wrote one. Another one remarked: "So beautiful for an already well kept gorgeous garden."

Another observant fan commented: "Smell lovely as well with that French lavender."

Ruth was on her own this weekend, as husband Eamonn flew to Northern Ireland to reunite with his children. Posting a snap of a poster for Tayto crisps on Instagram, the doting dad wrote on Saturday: "The first sign that greets you at George Best Airport Belfast. Now that's a proper welcome."

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek Draper has opened his eyes but remains in intensive care

The mother-of-one also revealed she is missing her mum Joan

But despite being apart for a few days, Ruth had another person on her mind, her mum Joan.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, the mother-of-one shared a lovely throwback clip showing her and her mum in her kitchen, drinking a glass of sherry.

"Throwback Sunday......Really miss having my Mum here cooking & drinking sherry...Sunday's aren't the same without her. She's safe and well though which is the most important thing. #missingmum #sunday," she wrote alongside it.

Her husband Eamonn may have been miles away but he tried to cheer her up, writing: "Don't worry, she'll still be drinking the Sherry I'm sure."