This Morning star Ruth Langsford denies pregnancy in hilarious post

This Morning star Ruth Langsford was taking inspiration from Rochelle Humes on Saturday, when she rustled up a delicious-looking Greek salad for lunch.

Rochelle has been enjoying the mouth-watering dish lately, which prompted Ruth to make her own. But while they might have taste in common, Ruth wanted to make it clear that her desire for a Greek salad had nothing to do with pregnancy cravings!

Alongside a photo of the tasty meal, Ruth hilariously wrote: "Picked up your cravings @rochellehumes. Def not pregnant though."

Rochelle and her husband Marvin Humes announced they were expecting their third child at Easter and since then, the mother-of-two has been keeping fans updated on her growing baby bump, while sharing the highs and lows of her third pregnancy.

On Wednesday, the former singer shared her concerns about her baby boy after attending a 4D scan.

In the car on the way back, Rochelle told her fans: "So we just went to have a little look at our baby boy, and it's crazy because we did the whole 4D thing, which I'd forgotten how good they are."

Marvin, who was driving, jokingly added: "He is the spitting image of his dad."

Disagreeing, the mum-to-be quickly clarified: "No, he is actually not, not so far, he actually really looks like Vale, from here [nose down]. It was like looking at Vale, which is crazy!"

"Yeah he does," agreed Marvin.

The 31-year-old then shared a concern that most parents can relate to, saying: "And he was very active. I am a bit concerned because every time we go for a scan they say 'he's such an active boy' which is scaring me a little bit and he feels very active so… yeah… I think we're going to have a wild one on our hands!"

