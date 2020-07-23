Today show host Hoda Kotb delighted fans after sharing a glimpse behind the scenes at the daytime studio, inviting them along on her morning routine. The mother-of-two took to Instagram to share footage of herself getting ready before going live on air, and followers were not only impressed to learn that she's been doing her own hair during the pandemic, but by the gadget she has been using to achieve a sleek, voluminous look in minutes. Hoda was using the Revlon Pro Collection One Step Dyer & Volumiser, which acts as both a dyer and styling tool. The appliance does everything from detangling your mane to curling the ends, and is designed to save time too – ideal for someone with a busy schedule like Hoda.

MORE: Cameron Diaz makes surprise revelation about daughter Raddix

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Today show star Hoda Kotb transformed her hair in minutes

Hoda showed the results of her hair after using the styling tool, and fans were quick to comment. One wrote: "What's the name of that styler, I want one!" while another wrote: "Please give us the name of this device, you look amazing." A third added: "What's the name of that brush, I need one in my life!" Hoda's Today co-host, Savannah Guthrie, also commented, writing: "I would be lost without that blow dryer."

During the coronavirus lockdown, Hoda has been lightening up the screens informing everyone about the latest news. The TV star has been personally affected by the pandemic, as her wedding plans are most likely to be postponed.

READ: Katy Perry gives new details about wedding to Orlando Bloom

Hoda was set to get married abroad this year to fiancé Joel Schiffman

Last November, Hoda revealed that she and partner Joel Schiffman had got engaged after six years of dating. The couple share two daughters together, and were planning to tie the knot abroad.

During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in June, Hoda opened up about her wedding plans, telling the host: "We are kind of guessing that it will (be postponed). It was a destination wedding, which would mean people getting on planes.

Hoda inside her dressing room at the Today show

"We were kind of holding out to see what could happen, but the destination we were going to is turning into one of the (coronavirus) hot spots. So, it looks like we may have to postpone.

"We're kind of bummed about that because the place we were going was like our favourite place on earth. We love it there. I know we should say, 'Who cares? It doesn't matter.' But we waited a long time, so I sure hope we get to have it (there). I just don't know when."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.