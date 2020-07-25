Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom push back their wedding again - details The stars were set to wed this summer

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been forced to postpone their wedding for the second time, The Mirror reports.

According to the paper, the couple had planned to marry this summer in Japan, however, they have been forced to scrap plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The famous couple had initially wanted to tie the knot last winter.

Katy explained: "You can’t plan anymore in 2020 because those plans are always cancelled. We just want to deliver a healthy child. Everyone has to take life one week at a time right now."

Katy and Orlando are about to welcome their first child

Katy, who is due to give birth next month, recently opened up about her wedding to Orlando on The Howard Stern Show.

After being asked by Howard: "What about marrying this Orlando? This COVID is mucking everything up," the Fireworks singer responded: "Obviously, that will happen in the future, but for now we just want to deliver a healthy child. And that's what's coming up right now!"

Katy also gave Howard and co-host Robin Quivers a glimpse of her growing baby bump during the video interview.

And although the little one will have two of the most famous parents on the planet, Katy has made it clear that there aren't going to be any special privileges. "When that baby comes out, they aren't going to care their mum is Katy Perry, they are just going to be like 'feed me," she said.

Katy also praised Orlando for being there for her during her battle with depression. "He is the only one that can handle it," Katy gushed. "I showed him all of it—and I still test him, he still shows up, he still is not fazed by it—and that is why he is perfect for me."

