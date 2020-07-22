Jennifer Lopez gives stepdaughter Natasha lockdown makeover in sweet photo The Jenny from the Block hitmaker is soon-to-be stepmum to fiancé Alex Rodriguez's two daughters

Jennifer Lopez is a doting mum and soon-to-be-stepmum, and has been sharing some sweet family photos on social media during lockdown. And recently, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker uploaded a fun picture on Instagram of herself giving Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha a makeover. In the snapshot, the Hustlers actress was applying eyeliner to the teenager, who also rocked a bright red lipstick and a full face of foundation. J-Lo simply captioned the image: "Tashi" alongside a flower emoji. Jennifer has a close relationship with Natasha and her sister Ella, 12, who split their time between their dad and mum Cynthia Scurtis' homes.

Natasha and Ella also get on well with Jennifer's twins, Emme and Max, 12, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The Selena star previously opened up about their close relationship, telling People: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. "I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'"

Jennifer previously opened up about her bond with her stepdaughters, revealing that she has already saved some of her red carpet gowns for them and Emme.

She told Entertainment Tonight that the girls often discuss which outfits they want to have when they are older. "Ella told me: 'I want your [Grammy's] dress with the orchid,' and Emme is like: 'What about that [dress], mummy? Are we going to keep that? Don't throw that out.' They tell me all the time," she said.

J-Lo and Alex Rodriguez have been isolating in Miami with their children

During the lockdown, Jennifer and Alex have been isolating at their home in Miami. The spacious property features everything from a swimming pool to an indoor gym and home cinema.

Jennifer and Alex have several homes around the United States between them, including an apartment in New York and a home in LA. Since the restrictions have been lifted, the family have also been spending time at their home in the Hamptons. At the beginning of the week, they shared pictures of themselves playing baseball in the garden at the property.

