Shortly after revealing his father's heartbreaking diagnosis, James Jordan took to his Instagram Stories to share a gorgeous selfie with his five-month-old daughter Ella. It's clear that the former Strictly Come Dancing star has been keeping his mind occupied by doting on his baby girl during these difficult times.

Since welcoming little Ella with his wife Ola Jordan in February, the proud dad has been keeping his fans updated about his journey into fatherhood – often sharing sweet pictures and videos of their cherished moments together.

WATCH: James Jordan's dad playing with granddaughter Ella will melt your heart

However, just weeks after welcoming his first child, James' dad was rushed to hospital on three separate occasions after suffering three stokes. Last week, the professional dancer revealed he finally found out the true extent of his dad Allan's health.

Speaking to HELLO! in his weekly column, James confirmed that his "hero" has been told he only has a year to live as doctors have discovered an inoperable brain tumour. "We went to the doctors the other day to have the results of the biopsy, and they've given him a year to live," he explained.

James posted this snap of sleeping Ella

"It's as bad as it can be. They're saying it's the strongest grade of tumour. It is in the brain, it affects his speech and his understanding and his movement on his right side so they can't operate on it. They're going to put him on radiotherapy and chemotherapy and it's just prolonging it. They said the best case, it'll be a year."

Overcome with emotion, his wife Ola took over and said: "It's been really hard. We haven't got good news." The heartbroken new dad, who has often spoke about how his own father is a major inspiration in his life, was very understandably frustrated that Allan wasn't diagnosed sooner, and is desperately hoping for a second opinion on his health.

"I still feel, because they misdiagnosed him, it doesn't give you the greatest confidence so I want a second opinion," he said. "If anyone is out there who can do anything to help, I'd love them to contact me."