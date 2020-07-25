James Jordan shares new heartwarming video of baby Ella with dad Allan following sad diagnosis The former Strictly star shared the clip on Instagram

James Jordan, his wife Ola and their baby girl Ella spent some quality time with James' dad Allan on Saturday, with the star posting a clip of the family having fun on Instagram.

In the foreground of the adorable video, Ola could be seen feeding little Ella, who was propped up in her baby chair. James' dad could be seen in the background with a big smile on his face as he enjoyed a cup of tea.

WATCH: James Jordan reveals his father has terminal cancer

The former Strictly star added the lovely caption: "My baby and my daddy."

James shared the sweet clip on Instagram

It's been a difficult few months for Allan, who has terminal cancer and suffered his third stroke in May.

At the time, doting dad James tweeted: "NEED SOME HELP! Unfortunately, my dad suffered another stroke and was emitted to MAIDSTONE HOSPITAL on Friday. I am aware the staff are very busy and consultants don't work weekends but could someone please call my mum with an update because she is going out of her mind #please."

Urging for an update, James then added: "My dad is unable to communicate or understand anything so can't call us himself and my mum has been trying to talk to a doctor since Friday. I now worry for my mum's mental health and the rest of my family are struggling with anxiety including myself. Please call us."

The family are no doubt thrilled to have Allan safe and sound in their home, spending time with little Ella.

These days, James spends most of his time caring for Ella, and recently revealed that he has no intentions to return to Strictly as he is too out of shape to be able to keep up with the physically demanding schedule of the show.

Quizzed on whether he would return, James, told The Sun: "No, not now. I’m too old, too fat and too slow. Let the young ones do it. I like watching them."

