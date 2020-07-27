James Jordan has proved that his baby daughter is very much a daddy's girl! Taking to his Instagram Stories, the professional dancer shared a series of adorable pictures with little Ella – including one of his wild lockdown hair.

With his hair spiked upwards, and looking slightly dishevelled, James joked: "She loves my hair [laughing face emoji]."

It seems earlier on in the day, the doting dad spent some quality time with his parents and nephew on a golf course. Upon his return home, his wife Ola posted a sweet video of James playing with their five-month-old tot. "Someone is happy to see daddy," wrote Ola.

Since welcoming little Ella in February, the proud parents have been keeping their fans updated about their journey into parenting – often sharing sweet pictures and videos of their cherished moments together.

James posted this cute funny snap of his hair

However, just weeks after welcoming his first child, James' dad was rushed to hospital on three separate occasions after suffering three stokes. Last week, the professional dancer revealed he finally found out the true extent of his dad Allan's health.

Speaking to HELLO! in his weekly column, James confirmed that his "hero" has been told he only has a year to live as doctors have discovered an inoperable brain tumour. "We went to the doctors the other day to have the results of the biopsy, and they've given him a year to live," he explained.

"It's as bad as it can be. They're saying it's the strongest grade of tumour. It is in the brain, it affects his speech and his understanding and his movement on his right side so they can't operate on it. They're going to put him on radiotherapy and chemotherapy and it's just prolonging it. They said the best case, it'll be a year."

