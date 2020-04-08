After weeks of playing pranks on one another, Olly Murs and his girlfriend Amelia Tank cooled things down as they posed for a selfie together on Tuesday evening. The Voice UK judge shared a snap of the couple wearing a special edition notjust clothing T-shirts, with all profits from the sales going to the Trussell Trust amid the coronavirus pandemic. Olly, 35, also urged his followers to listen to the UK government's advice in order to protect and save lives for NHS.

WATCH: Olly Murs and his girlfriend prank one another

"Just do it," he wrote in the caption. "Got me and the missus one of these each!! Saw on @nicholasgrimshaw Insta each t-shirt donates money to the Trussell Trust, a nationwide network of food banks providing emergency food and support to society’s most vulnerable. Get involved! #stayhome."

Over the past few weeks, the couple have been trying new things to keep themselves occupied during self-isolation - such as playing harmless pranks on one another. From throwing powder to squirting water, both Olly and Amelia have kept fans entertained. Last month, the singer also pulled out all the stops for his girlfriend's 28th birthday. Taking to his Instagram Stories to share a series of videos, the TV star surprised his love with a delicious breakfast and a huge pile of presents. He aptly played It's My Birthday by will.i.am and Cody Wise on in the background. "It's YOUR birthday," Olly could be heard singing.

Olly Murs shared this snap with Amelia Tank

It's clear that Olly is completely smitten with his bodybuilder girlfriend since he recently admitted that he was "punching above his weight" during his appearance on Loose Women. "I'm really happy I've got a great girlfriend who's just amazing to me," he began, adding: "I definitely am [punching above my weight], she's a rocket." The pop star continued: "We just had an instant connection and I think you do when you find someone you genuinely care about. I'm really happy, hopefully she stays with me!"

