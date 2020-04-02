Olly Murs has left fans heartbroken after sharing a throwback video with Caroline Flack. Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, the Voice UK judge - who hosted X Factor with the late presenter back in 2015 - posted a fun montage of all the times the pair opened the show. "Oh my god these entrances," he wrote in the caption. "Just sat in bed this morning watching old clips." The post comes one month after Caroline tragically took her own life, leaving her loved ones and fans alike completely devastated.

WATCH: Olly Murs shares sweet Caroline Flack video from X Factor days

Admitting how these clips made him smile, Olly added: "Wow I remember this was our favourite part of the show every week and it just made me laugh so much & smile Caz! Thinking of ya." [sic] The singer's fans quickly rushed to comment on the video, with one reminiscing: "I remember how you were always pretending to go in for a kiss and then stop at the last second." To which, Olly replied: "I know we would do it all the time to tease you all."

"You and Caz were the ultimate Xtra factor team," said one follower, while another wrote: "My heart, you'll pull through this Olly, we all have to watch these videos and laugh and smile, that’s what she would've wanted, love you." A fourth post read: "Beautiful memories and such a precious friendship."

The nation was shocked by the news of Caroline's passing

Last month, Olly confessed he "felt numb" when his manager told him the sad news during his holiday abroad. Due to the time difference, the 35-year-old found out the news in the middle of the night. "My phone went at 2.23am and I'll never forget it," he told the Sun. "My manager told me and I just stared at my phone for hours, I didn't know what to do. I just didn't want to believe it. I was numb to any feelings and then I just broke down."

Since the loss, a heartbroken Olly has admitted the news still hasn't sunk in. "I'm still in shock, really. To think I won't have a conversation, a laugh, work, or even just get a random voice note from Cazza again - I just can't get my head around it," he explained, adding: "Since then I just have constant waves of emotions - one minute I'm ok, the next I'm so sad for her. It's hard, I'll always miss Caz a lot."