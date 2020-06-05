Olly Murs has opened up about plans to marry his girlfriend Amelia Tank, admitting their wedding is a case of "when" not "if". During an appearance on Sky's Harry's Home Fixtures with hosts Harry Redknapp, his son Jamie and comedian Tom Davis, the singer admitted he was "sure" he would spend the rest of his life with his girlfriend, who he has been dating for less than a year. Asked by Jamie if he and his dad would get an invite to the wedding, Olly replied: "Listen, if, when, I'm sure I'll marry Amelia, when I get married all you guys are invited. 100 per cent."

Olly Murs is already planning to marry Amelia Tank

The Voice UK judge confirmed he was dating fitness enthusiast Amelia in December. Back in March, he even confessed that he is "punching above his weight". Speaking on Loose Women, he said: "I'm really happy. I've got a great girlfriend who's just amazing to me. I definitely am [punching above my weight], she's a rocket."

Olly met 27-year-old Amelia, a city worker and bodybuilder from Plymouth, through social media at the beginning of 2019, but his strict schedule meant he found it hard to commit to their relationship. After cooling things off, the pair rekindled their romance over the summer and instantly hit it off. He added: "We just had an instant connection and I think you do when you find someone you genuinely care about, I'm really happy, hopefully, she stays with me!"

Olly and Amelia have been dating less than a year

The X Factor runner-up also added that despite the relationship still being relatively new, he had Amelia to thank for getting him through difficult times, particularly when he was told of the devastating news that close friend and former colleague Caroline Flack had tragically passed away in February.

The 36-year-old explained: "I was on holiday with her family [at the time], and her family were incredible. I love her to bits, we've only been together for a short while but you know, especially with everything that's been happening the past couple of weeks, see a different side to someone."

