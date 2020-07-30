Gemma Atkinson sparks reaction with picture of Gorka Marquez and daughter Mia Gemma's post made us seriously broody!

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have the perfect family life with baby daughter Mia – and her latest post was one of the cutest things we have ever read.

The Strictly star – who fell for professional dancer Gorka on the 2017 edition of the BBC competition – made hearts melt when she posted a picture of her partner gazing adoringly at their little girl.

Gemma's romantic caption about Gorka made hearts melt

The 12-month-old tot was seen looking up at her doting dad, an expression of pure love on her face. Clad in a bright T-shirt and adorable dungarees, little Mia couldn't have been any cuter!

But it was Gemma's caption alongside the picture that really sparked fans' attention. She wrote: "Anyone else fall in love with their partner all over again when you saw them with your child? I definitely did @gorka_marquez".

The 35-year-old radio presenter's followers were quick to reply and say that had experienced the same thing after becoming mothers. One wrote, " Oh yes, nothing sexier than watching your partner being the best parent to your child", while another posted, "Yep, then a little bit more every single day".

Another fan shared: "That's beautiful there is definitely something very attractive about watching a Dad being with and loving their child. Totally get it." How lovely!

Gemma recently chatted to HELLO! about life in lockdown, revealing the fitness-loving couple have been focusing on spending quality time as a family.

The star explained she relished having more time for herself and away from the gym, describing motherhood as a rewarding experience.

Gemma and Gorka met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017

"I kind of enjoyed the first three months of not thinking about anything other than myself and Mia in our little bubble," she said.

"I think it's quite a shame when new mums… they have the baby and the first thing they think about is getting back in shape because of the pressure they feel."

