Eamonn Holmes got fans talking over the weekend after revealing that Ruth Langsford had some strong opinions over him taking charge of the BBQ. The celebrity couple were preparing for a family meal in their garden, but the dad-of-four was "warned off" and "threatened" by Ruth, who didn't want him anywhere near the cooking device. Taking to Twitter to explain the situation to his followers, Eamonn wrote: "Am I the only man in the country whose wife tells he is not allowed anywhere near the BBQ? Even though I BBQ superbly well? I have been threatened and warned off by @RuthieeL." [sic].

He continued: "It's the modern day equivalent of being made to stand up in the corner wearing a Dunce's cap."

Eamonn's followers were quick to comment on the situation, with one writing: "My favourite TV couple ever. I am sure Ruth must have a very good reason for this, maybe she wants you to rest up with a beer. And let her do all the hard work," while another joked: "Do as you're told Eamonn! Ruth knows best!"

Another fan asked Eamonn: "Hi Eamonn, who normally does the cooking in your house?" to which he replied: "Ruth… this is my chance to give her a rest."

Despite Eamonn's efforts to get involved with the cooking process, he later admitted defeat, writing: "She's done it all… it was delicious but that's not the point."

Ruth shared a photo of their BBQ feast on Instagram - and it looked delicious!

Fans adore Ruth and Eamonn's honesty and many can relate to their on-screen bickering and debates on This Morning. The celebrity couple have been holding the reigns on the ITV daytime show over the summer, while Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are off on their summer holidays.

While some couples couldn't think of anything worse than working with each other, the TV presenters enjoy nothing more – even if Eamonn can test Ruth on occasions as he doesn't always follow the rules!

She previously told HELLO!: "We're like yin and yang. Eamonn pushes me out of my comfort zone and I reign him in when he's being too naughty so somewhere we meet in the middle and it seems to work well."

On working with his wife, Eamonn added: "She likes to stick to the rules and I like to swerve her away from them, so that leads to an interesting watch."

