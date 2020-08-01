Amanda Holden brought many of her followers to tears on Saturday after sharing a beautiful moment between her husband Chris Hughes and their daughter Lexi.

The Britain's Got Talent judge uploaded a gorgeous snapshot of the 14-year-old sitting on her dad's lap with her arms wrapped around his shoulders.

The pair smiled sweetly for the portrait, which Amanda captioned: "Never too big for a hug with her #daddy #lexi #familytime," followed by a red heart emoji.

The mum-of-two's fans were quick to express their joy over the image, with many simply commenting with crying face emojis over the touching father-daughter moment.

One said: "Love this photo. Daddies and their girls." Another wrote: "OMG, love them," followed by several tears welling up emojis. A third added: "I just love this photo. This is what parents are for." And a fourth penned: "Awwww, that's such a precious picture, she'll always be daddy's little girl."

Amanda Holden's fans reacted emotionally to this father-daughter photo

Amanda's touching photo comes after she surprised fans with her unique bikini on Friday. The Holden family are currently enjoying a seaside staycation, and her choice of swimwear certainly caused a reaction.

The baby blue Melissa Odabash two-piece was made from a netted material, and while the bottoms looked like normal bikini briefs, the top featured long sleeves and a zipped neckline, which Amanda wore open in the warm sunshine.

Amanda shared her beachside snap on Instagram, writing: "The sea is a bone chiller but we still swam. #fishandchips supper - can’t beat a holiday in #greatbritain (when the sun shines) #familytime."

Needless to say, her followers were smitten with the picture, leaving a myriad of sweet comments such as: "Gorgeous", "Beautiful", and "Stunning".

Amanda's famous friends also commented on the beautiful snap. Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt wrote: "Wow," while former The One Show host Matt Baker hilariously added: "Classic Countryfile matching your outfit colour to the landscape."

